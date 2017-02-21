Blood donation campaign to mark His Majesty’s birthday

Feb 21 2017

A medical team from the national referral hospital conducted a blood donation campaign in Samtse to mark His Majesty the King’s 37th birth anniversary.

Over 50 donors turned up to donate blood at the campaign that was held at the district hospital.

This is not the first such initiative. The national referral hospital has been organizing blood donation campaigns to celebrate His Majesty’s birth anniversary year since 2012.

This time, apart from Samtse, the blood donation campaign has been carried out in five other districts.

The hospital expects to have collected at least a 100 units of blood from today’s campaigns.