Wangdue Dzongkhag’s first ever moenlam chenmo begins

Feb 21 2017

Coinciding with the 37th birth anniversary of His Majesty the King, a nine day moenlam chenmo began in Wangdue Phodrang, today.

This is the first ever moenlam chenmo to be conducted in the dzongkhag.

Presided over by His Holiness the Je Khenpo, the moenlam chenmo is being conducted at the military training centre ground in Tenchholing.

The moenlam chenmo is being conducted for the wellbeing of His Majesty the King, the country and the people. It is also to celebrate the first birth anniversary of Gyalsey.

More than four thousand devotees have gathered to attend the moenlam chenmo on the first day today. The moenlam chenmo ends on March 1 with His Holiness administering Kawang.

From now onwards, the moenlam chenmo will be an annual religious event in the dzongkhag.