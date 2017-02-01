JICA hands over agricultural machinery to MoAF

Feb 1 2017

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) donated over Nu 12 M worth of agriculture machinery and farm vehicles to the agriculture ministry, in Tsirang, yesterday.

JICA’s Chief Representative to Bhutan, Koji Yamada officially handed over the farm machinery to the agriculture ministry. The fleet includes three Toyota Hilux pickup trucks, two farm tractors, a truck, and an excavator. They will be used for the Integrated Horticulture Promotion Project under the Agriculture Research and Development Centre in Wangdue Phodrang.

Cooperation in the agriculture sector remains the hallmark of Bhutan-Japan relations since Dasho Keiji Nishioka’s arrival in 1964 and Japan’s economic assistance to Bhutan began during the 4th Five Year Plan(1976-81).

Bhutan has also received generous assistance from the Government of Japan in other important areas of her socio-economic development such as energy, roads, telecommunications, health, and education.