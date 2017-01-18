His Majesty grants Dhar and Kabney to four Thrompon

Jan 18 2017

His Majesty the King granted Dhar- a congratulatory scarf and new Thrompon’s Kabney to the four Thrompon at Tashichhodzong in Thimphu, today.

The four Thrompon are Thimphu Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee, Phuentshogling Thrompon Uttar Kumar Rai, Samdrup Jongkhar Thrompon Karma Sherab Thobgyal, and Gelegphu Thrompon Tikaram Kafley.

His Majesty also granted congratulatory scarves to three Gups of Barshong Gewog in Tsirang, Khamey Gewog in Gasa, and Phuentshogling Gewog in Chhukha.

The gups had missed to attend the dhar ceremony due to personal reasons, last time.