CNN picks Bhutan as one of the 17 best places to visit in 2017

Jan 16 2017

The popular international news channel called Cable News Network of the United States (CNN) has identified 17 best places in the world, which are must visits in 2017. Of these 17 places, Bhutan is one.

CNN has listed these 17 best places after consulting their travel experts. The reason for picking Bhutan as one of the exclusive travel destinations is that it is the world’s eco-friendliest nation besides Gross National Happiness (GNH) as its main developmental paradigm.

With such recognition, the Tourism Council of Bhutan (TCB) is looking forward to see an increase in number of tourist arrivals in the country, this year.

Tourism officials said that hike to Taktsang Monastery or a Tiger’s Nest, is the most exclusive trip Bhutan offers to its tourists.

TCB recorded that compared to 2015, the tourist arrivals in the country has increased by about 35 percent, last year. Such trend always has positive impact on country’s employment and revenue generation said TCB officials.

Tourism sector contributed a revenue of more than $ 22 M to the government last year.