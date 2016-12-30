Business community appeals to make Gelegphu a Regional Tourist Entry point

Dec 30 2016

Gelegphu Business Community appealed to the economic affairs minister to allow Gelegphu as the Regional Tourist Entry point.

Lyonpo Lekey Dorji had stopped at Gelegphu en route to Thimphu from Zhemgang.

Members of the community said most of the hotels have zero occupancy, especially during summer season.

“We receive customers from higher altitude only in winter and in summer season we have to entirely depend on visitors from outside with very tight restriction from Immigration office,” said the owner of ReeRab Villa Hotel, Ugyen Rabten.

The economic affairs minister said the issue would soon be resolved as the government is about to adopt Regional Tourism Policy.

The policy would allow online permit for the regional tourists.

“In the regional tourism policy, tourists need to have online permit before they enter.”

Lyonpo said a tourist will have to have a hotel reservation before they come.

They will also have to have ground handler within Bhutan who would take care of their logistics like transport and a licensed Bhutanese tourist guide.

In the meantime, the minister also touched upon the Economic Development Policy.

He also spoke on developing 756 acres Industrial Park at Jigmeling.