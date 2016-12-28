Masters of Arts in Contemplative Counselling Psychology launched

Samtse College of Education is now offering Masters of Arts in Contemplative Counselling Psychology.

The college in collaboration with Naropa University in the United States launched the masters programme on Monday.

Some 18 school counsellors have already been enrolled.

Officials from the Samtse College of Education say the programme’s aim is to train counselors to be eligible for certification under the Bhutan Board of Certified Counsellor.

“In this master’s course, graduates could specialize in school guidance counselling, mental, and addiction counseling as well,” said the Head of Centre for Contemplative, Counselling, Education, and Research, Dechen Doma.

One of the post graduate students said apart from academic achievement, they will be able to help children in schools to be productive citizens.

“It will further enhance my counselling skills which will impact the lives of students, especially in becoming a better citizen,” said a post graduate student, Kuenzang Choden, who is a counsellor with the Lungtenzampa Middle Secondary School.