The first five years of childhood is said to be most important for a child’s brain development and well-being. Therefore, the government as prioritised ECCD centres in Bhutan.

The ECCD program in the country was started in 2004. Today, there are about 307 ECCD centres spread across the country.

As Bhutan observes the ECCD WEEK this month, we bring you a special programme on child care and ECCD centres.