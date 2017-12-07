Bhutan’s U16 cricket team loses first practice match against Thailand U16

Bhutan’s under-16 cricket team lost the first of its two practice matches against Thailand under-16 team yesterday. The team is in Bangkok, ahead of the Asian Cricket Council Eastern Region Cup. The tournament, hosted by the Cricket Association of Thailand begins Monday.

Thailand won the toss and elected to bat first. Thailand’s weakness with the bat was evident early on as one of their opening batsmen returned to the pavilion in the second over. Bhutan’s bowlers conceded a few extras early on but managed to keep Thailand at bay by taking wickets at regular intervals.

Bhutan’s spin trio of captain Tshering Penjor, Namgay Thinley, and Thongdrel Rabgyal managed five wickets between them. Fast bowlers did their part by removing the rest. Thailand was bowled out for 107 runs. Work rate in the field was high and Bhutan managed to hold on to all catch opportunities.

The Bhutanese batting innings was a topsy-turvy affair. At one point of time, losing four wickets with just 22 runs on the board had Bhutan red faced. The top order Bhutanese batsmen found tough to acclimatize on turf wicket and this was evident on the way they were miss-timing the shots.

When the situation looked grim for Bhutan, Thongdrel Rabgyal and Yeshey Wangdi put on a sturdy 10th wicket partnership and showed rest of the dressing room how to bat in these conditions. However, overs ran out for Bhutan and in the final over with 13 runs required to win, Bhutan was bowled out.

Bhutan showed good temperament in the field but lack of basics and technique from the batsmen let hard work in the field down. Nevertheless, the 10th wicket partnership showed batting on these surfaces can be done.

It is now back to the drawing board for coach Kencho Norbu. He has huge responsibility of getting the batsmen at his disposal to get bat to bowl. Bhutan’s next practice match will be on Friday.