HH Je Khenpo consecrates Gatsheling Lhakhang in Dorokha

Dec 6, 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo consecrated the Gatsheling Lhakhang in Dogap Village under Dorokha in Samtse, today.

His Holiness was accompanied by Samtse Rabdey’s Lam Neten and about 50 monks.

Over thousands of villagers assembled at the lhakhang for the consecration ceremony.

The construction of Gatsheling Lhakhang began in 2015 and completed last month. It was built at the same place where the old Lhakhang was knocked down to the ground by an earthquake in 2011.

Dorokha Drungkhag Administration has invested about Nu 20m in entire construction of the temple.