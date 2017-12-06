JDWNRH has not met OPD average waiting time target

Dec 6, 2017

The national referral hospital has not been able to meet the average waiting time target of 30 minutes for the Out Patient Department (OPD). This is according to the Performance Audit Report on Delivery of OPD Services at JDWNRH, which was released yesterday.

The average waiting time target of 30 minutes for the Out Patient Department (OPD) is outlined in the 11th Five Year Plan. But an analysis by the Royal Audit Authority (RAA) showed the average waiting time for the general OPD was 45 minutes and 1 hour 38 minutes in the medical OPD.

According to RAA officials, there were few short comings that led to the prolonged waiting time. “The chambers of the doctors do not remain open through weekdays,” said Leki Tshering, an Audit Officer with the Royal Audit Authority.

“Only three or two remained open. Another reason is because the doctors don’t come on time and leave before time.”

He also said there was no proper appointment and token system in place. Patients arriving early were cited as another reason.

However, JDWNRH’s response, stated in the report, says the quality of care provided is more important than the waiting time. The hospital had also stated that the medical specialists get caught up in administration and emergency works.

The report also sought responses from the people through a survey. Majority of the respondents were in favour of having in place appointment systems through mobile applications and display of information on doctor’s availability through TV monitors placed in the OPD chambers among others.

The Performance Audit Report on Delivery of OPD Services at the JDWNRH is for the year 2014 to 2016.