National Assembly endorses Narcotics bill

Dec 6, 2017

The National Assembly (NA), through majority votes, passed Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Substance Abuse Bill 2017. Among 42 members present during the session, with one abstain and one no, rest voted in favour of the bill to be endorsed.

The legislation aims to put certain measures in place to immediately control new drugs that that are bought into the country until listed by the board under relevant schedule specified list of board members. It will also ensure accountability of board to public and maintain good check and balance by reporting to the parliament as and when the schedule is updated and revised.

The council endorsed the bill on December 1.