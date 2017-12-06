NA endorses ICM bill of 2017

The National Assembly (NA) passed the Information, Communications and Media (ICM) Bill of Bhutan 2017 yesterday.

It was endorsed after 44 parliamentarians present in the house voted in favour of the bill. The ICM is expected to realign the roles and responsibilities of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Bhutan InfoComm and Media Authority, and other stakeholders.

The bill if becomes an act will repeal the Bhutan Information Communications and Media Authority Act of 2006. The National Council, through a majority voted adopted the bill on November 28.