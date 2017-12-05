Govt. must honour parliament’s decision to blacktop Chuzomsa-Baylangdra road: NC

Dec 5, 2017

The parliament in the ninth session approved a budget of Nu 130 m for the blacktopping of the Chuzomsa- Baylangdra road in Wangdue Phodrang. The National Council says the government must honour the parliament’s decision and carry out the blacktopping works.

The National Council member from Wangdue Phodrang presented a brief background on the omission of budget approved for blacktopping of the 22-kilometre Chuzomsa-Baylangdra road. The budget was listed under the activities of road sector to be funded by the Government of India.

The members said they were disappointed by the fact that the Ministry of Works and Human Settlement deemed the omission of budget to be a mistake and reported that there is no budget allocated for the road even though the budget was passed by the parliament.

“It was unlikely to be a mistake, as there were various agencies and officials involved in proposing the activity and accepting it in the budget ,” said Wangdue Phodrang MP Tashi Dorji.

Members also expressed the importance of passing the budget bill in the parliament with extensive deliberation and the government’s need to ensure its implementation.

“If the Ministry had made a mistake, it should have been submitted to the parliament for remedy,” said Samtse MP Sangay Khandu. “Parliament can nullify what was decided and not the ministry.”

“Members must be provided with a detail background report on the budget bill while submitting to the parliament in future to avoid such mistake,” said Trongsa MP Tharchen.

The National Council also questioned on where the money has been spent if the activity was not included in the budget , raising doubts that it must have been spent on some other project by the government.

The house resolved that the government and the ministry should honor the decision of the parliament and blacktop the Chuzomsa-Baylangdra road.