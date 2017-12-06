Blacktopping of Tendruk-Norgaygang GC road resumes

Dec 6, 2017

The blacktopping works of Tendruk-Norgaygang Gewog Centre (GC) road in Samtse have resumed recently after it was stopped for over five months.

Under the project, some 12 kilometres of road are being blacktopped while the five kms have already been blacktopped a year ago. The Department of Roads (DoR) awarded the current work to the contractor in July last year and as per the contract agreement, the work was supposed to be over by end of April this year.

However, contractor said, work didn’t complete on time due to monsoon and delay in procuring bitumen-a black viscous mixture of hydrocarbons obtained naturally or as a residue from petroleum distillation to resurface the road.

But now, to avoid sailing in similar boat, the contractor has hired 50 labourers including some villagers. He promises to finish blacktopping the road by March, 2018.

The GC road connects Norgaygang Gewog to other parts of the district and almost every monsoon, rain creates havoc and disrupts the traffic. The gewog has about 10,000 people and is one of the largest gewogs in Samtse.