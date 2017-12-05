NC calls for clear directives on LG entitlement

Dec 5, 2017

The National Council says there is no clear directive concerning the payment of leave encashment to Local Government members both from the home ministry and Department of Local Governance.

It also says the Third Pay Commission did not make recommendations for such entitlements despite legal provision stipulated under the LG Members’ Entitlement Act 2015.

The National Council member from Bumthang raised the issues pertaining to the vagueness in the directive from the Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs and Department of Local Governance concerning the payment of leave encashment to LG members.

The government presented the Pay Revision Report for LG members to the National Council during the last session with the intent of revising the salary, allowances and other entitlements of LG members. The National Council proposed and adopted recommendations related to travel and communication allowances and leave encashment.

MP Nima said the LG members should be paid leave encashment as per the entitlement act. “Just as the civil servants are paid leave encashment, the LG members should be entitled to it,” he said.

The National Council members supported the proposal saying that the government, the Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs and the Ministry of Finance must uphold the rule of law and implement the provisions of the LG Members’ Entitlement Act 2015.

The members also said there is a need to provide clear directives to the LG officials at the earliest about their entitlements instead of waiting for the endorsement of the Rules and Regulation by the cabinet, which is reported to be in a draft stage.

The house resolved to consider the proposal made by the members and unanimously adopted the proposed motion. The final motion will be forwarded to the government.