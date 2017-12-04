NA sticks to decision of exempting royalty for tourists visiting east

Dec 4, 2017

Despite National Council (NC) being resolute about National Assembly’s (NA) decision to waive off royalty of US$ 65 per day for tourists visiting eastern districts, the latter refused to change its decision.

As the National Assembly re-deliberated the Tourism Levy Exemption Bill 2017, today, they delved on council’s justification against the royalty waiver. According to the council, exempting royalty means going against the government’s tourism policy of “High value, low impact.” However, the Prime Minister assured in the assembly that the bill will not affect the existing policy.

“We have to look at the number of tourist that will actually bring in negative impacts. As of now only 7200 tourists visited the six eastern districts over the past one year. So even if the number is tripled, it will be around 21000 tourists in a year. And when this many tourists are divided among six eastern districts, there will not be much negative impact,” clarified the Prime Minister.

The royalty waiver of US$ 65 will be valid from December 2017 to December 2020. The Tourism Levy Exemption Bill was proposed as money bill by the government. It was passed by the National Assembly today and will now be submitted for the Royal Assent.