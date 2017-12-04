Over 700 dogs sterilised during cross-border campaign

Dec 4, 2017

The border town of Phuentsholing is rabies endemic. The porous border that it shares with neighbouring Jaigoan makes it more vulnerable to rabies outbreaks. In such situations, it’s the cross-border mass dog sterilisation that helps.

In a bid to control dog population and prevent rabies outbreak, a three-week cross-border dog sterilisation campaign was held in Phuentshgoling. More than 700 dogs were sterilised during the campaign, which ended yesterday.

The campaign saw the dogs from Jaigoan being caught and brought to the clinic in Phuentsholing where female dogs had their uterus and ovaries surgically removed, while male dogs underwent castration.

This was followed by ear-notching, which is done to help identify stray and feral dogs that have been vaccinated and surgically sterilised, before they are released back to where they were picked from.

“The mass sterilisation of dogs can actually address many issues in the society,” said Chendup Dorji, who is a Senior Veterinary Officer with the Regional Livestock Development Center in Tsimasham, Chhukha.

“First, we can reduce rabies incidences in Phuentshogling and other periphery areas. Secondly, it helps in solid waste management in the town and addresses other undesirable things, such as dog barking and biting cases and also the contamination of the town and parks with the faeces and urine of free roaming street dogs.”

With the recent campaign, more than 90 per cent of the dogs in Phuentshogling are now sterilised and vaccinated.