Je Khenpo consecrates Chorten Dangrim in Chhukha

Dec 4, 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo consecrated the Chorten Dangrim at Wangchu in Chhukha today.

Over three century old chorten was restored with funds raised through contributions from employees of Druk Green Power Corporation.

Nearly Nu 1.5 m was spent for the renovation works. His Holiness also administered Wang-blessing to thousands of people congregated there for consecration ceremony.