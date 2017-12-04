Wheelchair race to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Sixteen participants took part in the one-and-a-half kilometer wheelchair race organised as part of activities to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Thimphu yesterday.

As the race reached uphill, they were all scattered. One of the youngest participants, Tandin Dorji, led for the most part of the race. However, on the final downhill stretch, Phub Thinley snatched the race from Tandin Dorji.

All 16 participants completed the race.“I didn’t hope for a win,” said Phub Thinley. “Participation was more important for me.”

The health minister shared the need to change the general perceptions about people living with disabilities.

Following the wheelchair race, members from the health ministry, national referral hospital, Ability Bhutan Society (ABS), and Disabled Persons Association of Bhutan (DPAB) gathered to commemorate the day.

The race winners and participants were awarded cash prizes and certificates. The students of Changangkha Middle Secondary School, Wangsel Institute, and DPAB members presented cultural programmes and a sign language demonstration.

In Paro, the hearing impaired students of Wangsel Institute staged cultural performances and showcased their handmade products to observe the day.