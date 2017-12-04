GAOs come together for Symposium to improve professional skills

In absence of proper check and balance system in budgeting process, there are chances of misusing public funds. And since the Local Government is decentralised, such corrupt practices are highly likely to happen. So, during the recently held Gewog Administrative Officers’ (GAOs) symposium in Monggar, some 58 GAOs from Bumthang and six eastern districts were familiarised on maintaining check and balance system of their budgets.

They were also briefed on how advocating public about budget allocation for developmental works is critical to curb corruption.

“To prevent corruption at the gewog level, more awareness programme should be organised in gewogs. People must be advocated on budget amount and budget received from other sources,” said Kencho Tshering, the Gewog Administrative Officer of Chhoekhor Gewog in Bumthang.

GAOs were also reminded of their crucial role in addressing issues related to immigration, census, audit, procurement, and law at gewog level. Another key objective of the symposium was to strengthen the local government.

“We have elected LG members like Gups, Mangmis and Tshogpas. But some are not qualified and experienced. So we need to make GAOs professionally competent,” said Sonam Gyeltshen, Chief Programme Officer of Department of Local Governance.

Symposium like this will be replicated in central and western districts next month.