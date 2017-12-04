Corporatising JDWNRH isn’t to charge people for healthcare: PM

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay clarified that the government’s plan to corporatise the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) in Thimphu was never to make Bhutanese people pay for the health services.

Lyonchhen’s statement comes days after the National Assembly decided not to corporatise the hospital. Speaking to the local media on Saturday, Prime Minister said the move would have given JDWNRH the authority and independence to provide ‘equal pay for equal work.’

“Our concern is with those doctors and specialists who work round the clock. That is why the government, we thought to give incentives as per their workload. And to make this happen, we felt it was suitable to corporatise the hospital,” the Prime Minister added. “We just discussed on this and didn’t finalise.”

Lyonchhen further stated false news saying the government is going to charge people for medical services was making rounds on various platforms despite government’s repeated clarifications.

“Despite our good intentions and repeated pleas, some people and institutions were spreading rumours that the government’s plan to corporatise JDWNRH is that they are going to ask people to pay for the healthcare. That is why people were concerned.”

Nevertheless, Prime Minister, said expansion and improvements will be made in all hospitals across the country.

“Our regional and national hospitals need to be improved and expanded. We will keep on doing it. Now we need to find new ways to provide to incentives to the specialists. We have to discuss it with the doctors themselves and come up with solutions. The doctors are doing a research. The research findings will show how to increase the incentives without corporatising.”

Prime Minister said the free medical service is a gift from the beloved monarchs and shall remain free of cost.