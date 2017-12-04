Trainees of Samtse, Paro Colleges of Education given BULT course

Dec 4, 2017

More than 600 final year trainees of Samtse and Paro Colleges of Education underwent Basic Unit Leader Training (BULT) course recently.



The 32-year-old Tshering Norbu, a teacher at Betikha Middle Secondary School attended the scout training for the first time. And he said he had learnt many things that were pertinent to scouting programmes.

Likewise, many other teachers said the BULT course taught them with basic scouting to lead troops in schools.

“We can now teach our students about scouting, how it started and its importance,” said Ugyen Zam, a trainee of Paro College of Education.

Others also acquired first-aid skills.

“I thought scouting was all about cleaning surroundings and dancing. But after this five-day training, I learnt that it teaches us values and other essential life skills needed in our lives,” said Tshering Cheki from Samtse College of Education.

Additionally, the training instills a sense of leadership and volunteerism amongst the trainees who would later create more responsible and trustworthy youth. During the course, they were taught the fundamentals if scouting to the new scout framework. They were also briefed on how one can involve and engage youth productively.

Scout BULT course for the final year trainees was made compulsory beginning 2013. The Department of Youth and Sports under the Education Ministry in collaboration with two colleges introduced the scouting programme upon the Royal Command in 2013.