Calls for HIV testing grow as Bhutan seeks to eliminate HIV/AIDS by 2023

Dec 1, 2017

As Bhutan marked the World Aids Day today, the health ministry urged the public to come forward to avail HIV testing and counselling services to find out their HIV-status.

The ministry says early detection is crucial for initiation of care, treatment, support, and to prevent further transmission of the virus. Increased HIV testing will also help Bhutan as it works towards achieving the goal of eliminating HIV by 2023.

Her Majesty the Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck who is the UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador graced the event held in Thimphu to mark the day.

As per the UN AIDS estimation, Bhutan is expected to detect 1,100 cases. With only 570 cases detected so far, health ministry says Bhutan has a case detection gap of 48 per cent to achieve.

“It is very important for us to fill up the current detection gap because still, there are more than 600 people who do not know their HIV status,” said Namgay Tshering, the Chief Program Officer with the Communicable Disease Division of the Ministry of Health.

“HIV is kind of a disease that doesn’t show symptom abruptly. It takes time to show symptom. Even if they show symptom, these symptoms are kind of associated with any kind of diseases prevalent in the country. Therefore, the safest way and the only way to know their status are to come forward and get tested.”

Eliminating HIV/AIDS by 2023 is one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The World Health Day this year focused on the right to health. The United Nations says ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat can only happen if the rights, such as health, adequate sanitation and housing, nutritious food, healthy working conditions and access to justice, are placed at the centre of global health.

Globally, there are 37 million living with HIV and in Bhutan, 22 new cases have been detected from June to November this year, taking the total number of people detected with the virus so far this year to 55.