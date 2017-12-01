NA passes Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Bill

The National Assembly (NA) unanimously endorsed the ‘Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Bill 2017’ with a majority vote today. Most members had no issue with the changes recommended by the council on the amended bill.

The bill’s objective is to prevent money laundering and counter financing of terrorism. It is important for the proper financial flow and will help in maintaining peace and order in the country. The bill will now be submitted for Royal Assent after which it will become an act.