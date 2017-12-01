Govt. to prioritise upgrading 2G to 3G for high altitude places in 12th FYP

Dec 1, 2017

The government has prioritised upgrading 2G network service to 3G for the high altitude areas in the 12th Five-Year-Plan (FYP). The up-gradation works will be done from the Universal Service Fund of Bhutan InfoComm and Media Authority (BICMA).

The Information and Communications Minister, D.N. Dhungyel, said Bhutan Telecom and Tashi Cell expressed their inability to provide the 3G service in Soe, Naro, and Lingzhi gewogs under Thimphu, and Laya and Lunana gewogs under Gasa. The two service providers stated in a report to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC) that there is no profit for them. The cost for the installation of 3G service amounts to over Nu 5 m for one gewog.

“As of today, some of these areas do not have electricity forget 2G services. It was recently that Lingzhi Gewog got electricity. And for Soe it has been just six months since the gewog got electricity. Electrification works in Naro Gewog is underway,” said MoIC Minister. “Without electricity, it is not possible to have internet or telecommunication or community services.”

The minister also said by June, next year, the ministry will provide access to 2G services and BBS Television network in remote parts of the country through South-Asian Satellite project.