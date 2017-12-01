Impossible to upgrade Damphu CS to a college: Education Minister

The Education Minister, Norbu Wangchuk, informed the National Council yesterday that Tsirang Dzongkhag’s proposal to upgrade Damphu Central School to a college is not possible during the current government’s tenure. The minister underlined this after the National Council member from Tsirang quizzed him about the proposal.

Tsirang’s National Council member, Kamal Bahadur Gurung, said the establishment of college in Tsirang by upgrading Damphu Central School would ensure greater access to education for students from the neighbouring districts. He also said as the number of college-going students in the country is increasing yearly, a college in Tsirang would help students to study in the country rather than traveling outside to continue tertiary education.

However, Lyonpo Norbu Wangchuck, said consideration of any new proposals for colleges comes under the 12th Five Year Plan discussions which are on-going and similarly Tsirang’s proposal must be included in it.

He further clarified that experience in Monggar showed that reforming central school to a college is unsuitable due to its differing infrastructure needs. He also said opening new colleges require separate planning.

“I have submitted Tsirang Dzongkhag’s proposal to education specialists and Royal University of Bhutan to see the possibilities through RUB’s education policies. The 11th Five-Year-Plan is coming to an end and so we cannot upgrade the school to a college,” added the Education Minister.

Tsirang Dzongkhag Tshogdu recently discussed on the need to upgrade Damphu Central School to a college. Its people also proposed time and again to their MPs to look into the matter.Even the school’s management made similar proposal to the Education Ministry in 2015.