POL service centre opens in Dangchhu Gewog

Nov 28, 2017

The people of Dangchhu Gewog in Wangdue Phodrang will not have to travel all the way to Bajo for fuel and LPG services and to buy or repair farm machinery. That’s because they now have a Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) service centre in their gewog.

Located in Nobding, the new POL service centre, the first such centre in the dzongkhag and the second in the country, was inaugurated on Sunday. Besides distributing fuel and LPG cylinders, the centre will provide farm machinery on hire to the farmers.

The centre is an initiative of the Farm Machinery Corporation Limited (FMCL). “Basically, the services provided by the centre will help farmers save time and cost,” said Karma Thinley, the CEO of FMCL.

“They will no longer have to go all the way to Wangdue Phodrang, which is almost 60 kilometers away for the services.”

Zungchu from Nobding said the centre will make their lives easy. “Earlier, just to buy 10 litres of diesel, we had to go to Bajo in taxi,” he said.

The centre is also expected to benefit people of other geowgs, such as Gangteng, Saephu and Phobji, and the travelers.

The FMCL opened its first POL service centre in Drakten Gewog in Trongsa recently. More such centres will be opened in the first week of December.