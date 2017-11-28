Bhutan’s arts and crafts catalogued

Nov 28, 2017

The Agency for Promotion of Indigenous Crafts (APIC) has come up with a comprehensive catalogue of the country’s arts and crafts.

Entitled Arts and Crafts of Bhutan, the catalogue was launched yesterday in Thimphu. Its publication is part of efforts to preserve and document Bhutan’s indigenous arts and crafts.

The catalogue lists cane, bamboo, wood, gold and silver works, and the art of Bhutanese paintings, textile weaving and sculpturing.

It also contains information on numerous products, their description and a brief history about every product.

Compiled over a period of five years, the catalogue is dedicated to His Royal Highness The Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck.