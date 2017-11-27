English | Dzongkha Monday, November 27, 2017

Man detained in drug case

Changa Dorji, Thimphu
 Nov 27, 2017

Police in Paro have arrested a 41-year-old man after he was caught with close to 7,000 capsules of Spasmo Proxyvon Plus (SP+) in his possession.

The controlled substance was seized from the man following a tip off. The man has confessed to the police that he has been involved in drug peddling for a month or two now.

He revealed that the controlled substances were meant for sale. The man is suspected to have bought the SP+ capsules from Jaigoan. He told police that he had made three trips so far.

