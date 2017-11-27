Miniature art idea wins Thimphu Techstars Startup Weekend

Nov 27, 2017

Team Miniature Bhutan has beaten 13 other teams to win the first prize at Thimphu’s 5th Techstars Startup Weekend that happened over the weekend.

Sonam Tashi is the brain behind Miniature Bhutan. The business idea is all about craving out miniature forms of Bhutanese arts and crafts using pencil lead. The art, intended to be souvenirs, can be seen only with the help of a magnifying lens.

“Bhutan is a unique country with diverse culture but sometimes that culture is over shadowed by items and the culture that comes to Bhutan,” said Sonam Tashi.

“That’s why we wanted to create our own identity through our miniature art by creating Bhutanese art . My main objective is to promote the Made in Bhutan brand.”

Redolence: The Scent Studio, a team that wants to use aromatherapy to create stress-free and happier society, bagged the second prize. The third spot was taken by Happy Paper, a team that aspires to recycle paper.

Startup weekend is a 54-hour weekend event during which ideas for new startups are pitched. It enables participants to turn ideas into reality and become entrepreneurs in just 54 hours.

The event was organized in collaboration with Techstars Startup Weekend, the UNDP and Thimphu Techpark.