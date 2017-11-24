His Holiness appoints new Lam for Sinphu Goenpa

His Holiness the Je Khenpo appointed Ugyen Tenzin as the new Lam of Sinphu Goenpa in Sinphu village under Nubi Gewog in Trongsa.

His Holiness conferred Tashi Lekdhar to the new Sinphu Lam today at the ongoing Moenlam Chenmo in Punakha.

Thirty two-year-old Lam Ugyen Tenzin, who is from Siphu, became monk at the age of 13. He began his studies from Trongsa Rabdey. The Lam had also studied in Tshangkha Shedra and the Tango College of Buddhist Studies among others.