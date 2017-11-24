Empowering women through climate smart livelihood

Handicrafts made out of recycled wastes were put on display at an exhibition held yesterday as part of events to celebrate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Some 16 trainees and more than 50 volunteers from across the country took part in it. The trainees had turned various waste products, such as paper, plastic and textile wastes, into works of art.

The women were equipped with the skill to empower them through climate smart livelihood. “We have trained them how to make recycled products from wastes and here they are today with the final products,” said Chiranjeet Chatterjee, the Program Director of SAFE.

“But this is not the end of the project.We are looking forward to scale it up in the future.”

RENEW collaborated with the South Asian Forum for Environment (SAFE) and the Bhutan India Foundation to put the exhibition together.