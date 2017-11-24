JDWNRH will not be corporatised

Nov 24, 2017

The Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) in Thimphu will not be corporatised. The decision was made at the National Assembly yesterday through a majority vote.

Panbang MP Dorji Wangdi, on behalf of the Opposition Party, moved the motion that sought immediate halt in the government’s move to corporatise the JDWNRH.

MP Dorji Wangdi said the corporatisation of the hospital will deprive the Bhutanese people of their right to free basic health services, which is even enshrined in the constitution.

He added it will particularly affect the lives of the poor. “This is why we are totally against the corporatisation of the national referral hospital,” said the Panbang MP.

In the ensuing discussion, the MPs from the government proposed that the decision be made based on the findings of the research being carried out to study the proposal. The findings are expected to be out in December.

“The study will reveal whether it would be advisable to go ahead with the corporatisation or not,” said Foreign Minister Damcho Dorji. “”We would like to wait for the findings and, therefore, we cannot support the motion moved by the Opposition.”

However, as the members cast their votes to come to a concrete decision on the issue, majority of them supported the Opposition’s motion. This led to the house to resolve not to corporatise the national referral hospital, bringing to an end the debate and discussions that followed after the governmen’s announcement to corporatise the JDWNRH in August.