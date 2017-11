His Holiness presides over Punakha Moenlam Chenmo

Nov 23, 2017

Over four thousand devotees from across the country gathered today to receive blessings at Punakha’s second Moenlam Chenmo or the World Peace Prayers.

Presided over by His Holiness the Je Khenpo, the seven-day prayer ceremony began today. His Holiness administer Tse-wang or blessings for long life on the last day.