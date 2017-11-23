Bangladesh Embassy celebrates inclusion of historic speech in UNESCO’s Memory of World Register

Nov 23, 2017

Bangladeshi Community celebrated the inclusion of the historic ‘7th March 1971 Speech’ in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register list in the capital today. In commemorating the celebration, the Bangladesh Embassy showed the speech to the public for the first time.

The Memory of the World International Register is a list of world’s important documentary heritage maintained by the UNESCO.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation or UNESCO announced the decision to include the historic speech in the list last month. The register includes a total of 427 documents and collections from all continents. The historic 1971 speech by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is one of the few speeches on record that changed the course of history for Bangladesh in creating a new nation.

“This speech which he delivered on 7th March, 1971, it united all Bengalis to start the fight for our independence. And obviously this is very important for us and today we are organising to celebrate because very recently UNESCO included this speech in the memory of the world international register,” said Jishnu Roy Choudhury, the Ambassador of Bangladesh.

The speech provided inspiration to the Bangladeshi people in their quest for freedom. The speech is said to have energised the entire nation and prepared the people for the forthcoming liberation movement. The speech continues to inspire people till date.