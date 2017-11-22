Reconstruction of Lhakhang Karpo completes

After being mired in controversies of corruption for over three years, reconstruction of Lhakhang Karpo in Haa has been finally complete. The overall structure of the Lhakhang and other facilities were complete just a month ago.

Lhakhang Karpo, the seat of Ap Chundu, Haa’s guardian deity now stand tall in its full glory, overlooking the Haa valley.

Content with the final outcome, the Project Manager of the Lhakhang Karpo restoration project, said some additional structures which were not included in the project were also built.

“We even constructed toilets which were not mentioned in the project because it is necessary for the public especially during festivals,” said the Project Manager, Tshewang Dema.

Apart from the main Lhakhang, the monk’s drasha, dining hall, library rooms were constructed. The Project Manager added despite two years of investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission on allegations against the former Haa Dzongdag and other concerned officials, actual works at the site were never stalled.

“When I came here in 2014, they have stopped the works for while and this was because the former Lam Neten of Haa had asked to revise the designs of the Lhakhang. Though investigations were going on that time, I never heard works were stopped due to that,” told the Project Manager to BBS.

The restoration project was initially conceived at Nu 150m but additional Nu 3m will be spent to buy religious items for the Lhakhang.