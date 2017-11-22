Bhutan Australia Friendship offer launched to celebrate 15 years of diplomatic relations

To celebrate 15 years of diplomatic ties between Bhutan and Australia, the Tourism Council of Bhutan launched the “Bhutan Australia Friendship Offer” today in the capital.

The special package is being offered only to Australian Nationals for visitations in the country during the months of June, July, and August next year. They can choose to pay the all-inclusive mandatory package of US$ 200 per day, or opt to pay only the US$ 65 as sustainable development fee and handle other arrangements themselves. Aussie tourists will also be provided discounts on airfare and hotel charges.

The Economic Affairs Minister, Lekey Dorji, present at the launch said, Bhutan hopes to gain from Australian expertise in tourism, agriculture, mining and business sectors.