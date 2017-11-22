RCSC & BNCA did drug test for fresh civil servants

Nov 22, 2017

Shortlisted candidates for Recruitment as civil servants, if tested drug positive, the allocated vacancy will be offered to the next candidate according to the ranking. The Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) in collaboration with the Bhutan Narcotics Control Authority (BNCA) started testing the newly recruited civil servants for drugs yesterday.

Candidates, who came for the test, were required to provide their urine samples. The test was done with a test kit which detects about 10 different types of drugs. And the results were shown within three to five minutes after the test was done.

The test, according to the RCSC is to maintain a drug-free civil service and support the national effort to curb drug abuse. An official from the RCSC said, a person, if tested positive, the allocated vacancy will be offered to the next candidates based on meritocracy, and he or she will be handed over to the BNCA for treatment or other interventions. However, the candidate will be allowed to re-apply for the post.

“Youth who are taking drugs, it will be a good motivation for them because they will be thinking that to be a civil servant, we should be drug-free and in that way the one who are using can keep away or quit drug taking,” said one of the newly recruited civil servants, Wang Gyeltshen.

The BNCA conducted first such test for the crew members of the country’s two airline companies – Drukair and Bhutan Airlines.