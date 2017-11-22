MoWHS Minister quizzed if East-West highway widening could finish on time

Nov 22, 2017

With only eight months left for the government to complete its term, the Works and Human Settlement Minister, Dorji Choden, was questioned if the east-west highway widening works will finish on time.

The question was put up by the Member of Parliament from Wamrong constituency in Trashigang in the National Assembly yesterday.

“Looking at the current condition of the East-West highway, many people including commuters, bus drivers, and tour operators are irked by the bad and rough road. The present government has only 8 months to serve, will works be complete on time,” asked the MP to Lyonpo Dorji Choden.

Responding to the MP’s question, the Works and Human Settlement Minister said looking at the current progress of the work, she is confident, it will meet the deadline.

“We have completed 65 kilometres of road widening from Simtokha to Wangdue. Then from Wangdue to Chhu-sherbu, we have done the first cutting of the 86 kilometre stretch and over 90 per cent of the base course work along this highway was over,” added the minister. “Out of 86 kilometre, about 50 km is being blacktopped which will be completed by March next year.”

Lyonpo Dorji Choden further clarified the widening works from Limithang until Yadi, Monggar is hoped to be finished within current Five-Year-Plan (11th Five-Year-Plan). Another 52 km of road widening from Yadi to Kheri is going to be complete within the same time frame.

The minister was asked about slow progress of widening works along Trongsa-Bumthang highway, specifically from Tsheringma Drupchu till Yotongla, by MP Nidup Zangpo from Nubi-Tangsibji constituency under Trongsa.

The Works and Human Settlement Minister explained that, “After crossing Chhu-Serbu till Trongsa Nangar, we have 97.6 km. And area between Chhu-Serbu and Tshangkha and Yotongla are very inconvenient for the construction. In some places, we are encountered with cliffs and rugged terrain which pose risks in executing the works.”

The Government of India is funding Nu 7 bn for the entire widening works of the East-West highway. The work started in 2014.