Australian Govt. gives funds to UNDP, UNICEF, WHO & WFP in Bhutan

Nov 21, 2017

The Australian Government through the UN Partnership to Promote the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRPD) will provide funds of US$ 400,000 to UNDP, UNICEF, and WHO in Bhutan.

The funding will promote the rights of persons with disabilities in Bhutan. Another funding of 120,000 Australian dollars will be given to the World Food Programme Bhutan by the Australian Government.

Bhutan has not yet ratified the Convention for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Announcing the granting of the fund, the Australian Ambassador to Bhutan, Harinder Sindhu, said, this project will help advance progress towards the ratification of the Convention for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The proposal to get fund from the UNPRPD was a joint collaboration between the UNDP, UNICEF, and WHO in Bhutan.

The funding for the World Food Programme will feed 12,000 students for a full month, next year. The Australian Government has been supporting WFP’s school feeding programme in Bhutan for almost two decades.