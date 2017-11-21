Celebrating children’s creative spirit on children’s day

Nov 21, 2017

Over 40 photographs taken by Bhutanese children, including school students, monks and nuns, were put on display at the Royal Textile Academy (RTA) as the World Children’s Day was marked yesterday.

The exhibition was put together by the Bhutan Centre for Media and Democracy (BCMD) and the UNICEF. It celebrates the creative spirit of the Bhutanese children.

The photographs were taken by the children during the week long training conducted last month by BCMD and UNICEF. The children engaged in self expression through photographs.

Jigme Zangmo, one of the participants, said such initiatives enable children to make a difference in the society. “It provides us a platform to express our views on issues of national concern and other issues affecting our communities,” she said.

According to a new release from the UNICEF, children in over 130 countries took part in various events to mark the World Children’s Day.

The day also marks the anniversary of the adoption both the declaration and the convention on children’s rights by the UN General Assembly.