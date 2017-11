Fire guts two houses in Zhemgang

Nov 21, 2017

Two traditional Bhutanese houses in Yebilatsa, Zhemgang were razed to the ground by fire yesterday.

It is not known what caused the fire, which broke around 10 in the morning. The tenants, including a shopkeeper, lost all their belongings in the fire. No casualties were reported though.

The firefighting team comprising students, teachers, armed forces, civil servants and the local people helped contain the fire.