Financial Institution is winner of Monggar’s basketball tournament

Nov 20, 2017

Team ‘Financial Institution’ won the first-ever inter-departmental basketball tournament in Monggar yesterday.

It defeated team MRRH and bagged the winner’s title and trophy. Eight teams from Monggar played in the two-day tournament which was organised by dzongkhag sports association.

Also in Monggar, team Jigme Phenga won the open archery tournament organised to commemorate the 62nd birthday of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo.

During the finals yesterday, it defeated team Muhung and Tshenkhar. Prizes and trophies were awarded to the winners and best players. Around 31 teams from Monggar and Trashi Yangtse districts competed in the tournament which started on November 10.