Country’s first POL Service Centre established in Draagteng Gewog

Nov 20, 2017

The Finance Minister Namgay Dorji inaugurated the country’s first Petroleum Oil and Lubricants or POL Service Centre on Saturday at Draagteng Gewog in Trongsa.

Other than sale of fuel and lubricants, basic agriculture tools will be available at the centre. It will also sell and repair farm machinery and their spare parts. The government will open 14 such centres in the country and enough funds have been allocated for that.

The centre is a joint initiative of Economic Affairs Ministry and Farm Machinery Corporation Limited.