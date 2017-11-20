Her Majesty Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck in Gasa

The UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador, Her Majesty Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck is now in Gasa as part of Her Majesty’s ongoing high level advocacy tour on priority health and social issues.

Before Gasa, Her Majesty toured Punakha and Wangdue Phodrang districts. On Friday, Her Majesty met with the students of Gaselo Central School and spoke about various health and social issues including substance abuse, teenage pregnancy and suicide.

Her Majesty urged the students not to shy away from seeking help from parents and teachers when they need it.

While in Wangdue Phodrang, Her Majesty the Queen Mother also met with the members of the Community Based Support System (CBSS) and Multi-Sectoral Task Force (MSTF). The members presented their plans for tackling women, children, health and youth issues.

Meeting the families of the armed forces in Wangdue Phodrang, Her Majesty shared concerns over HIV/AIDS. Her Majesty said a growing number of Bhutanese are being detected with the virus. This, Her Majesty said is a cause for concern.

Her Majesty added that if the number keeps increasing, which is very likely to happen, it would bring serious implications on the health of the country. Her Majesty called on every individual to work harder towards combating the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Yesterday, Her Majesty visited Bjishong Central School and interacted with the students and urged them to refrain from indulging in antisocial and unhealthy activities.