Farmers of Phuentshogling Gewog grow chilies on vast scale

Nov 19, 2017

Encouraged by the ban on import of green chillies and its soaring prices, farmers, especially in the southern region of the country, are taking up mass chilli cultivation. Some are even trying new techniques to boost its production. Serina under Phuentshogling Gewog in Chhukha is one such community.

With support from the gewog’s Agriculture Extension office, the farmers are applying plastic mulch. The method of covering the garden helps in suppressing weeds and conserves water. It also improves crop quality.

This is the third phase of chilli transplant in Serina this year. Farmers say, so far, they have enjoyed a bountiful harvest.

“It is not just the quality of chillies that’s better this year but its production as well. We want continue growing the spice in mass and we are happy the agriculture officials have always rendered their support. Everyone in the village is motivated to work harder,” said a farmer, Santa Bir Rai.

The first harvest of the winter chilli production initiative will hit the market early next month.

“The soil is suitable for growing chillies. It is just that people did not take much interest earlier. If we work, there is nothing we can’t grow. We started chilli production so that we don’t have to depend on others always,” said Gem Tshering, the Agriculture Extension Officer of Phuentshogling Gewog.

Similarly, farmers of Samphelling, Darla and Loggchina gewogs in Chhukha have taken up winter chilli production.

Today, 56 gewogs located along the southern foothills of the country are growing chilli as part of the mass winter chilli production programme.