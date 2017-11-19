Farmers’ effort to deter wild elephants from crop raiding seem useless

Nov 19, 2017

A herd of wild elephants recently damaged about 5 acres of paddy in Jampelling constituency of Gelegphu Thromde. Farmers say the incident is becoming more frequent and all their efforts to keep the tuskers at bay, futile.

Tara Bir Ghimrey lost about an acre of paddy harvest in the recent incident. The elephants also damaged paddy fields of two other households.

“I have no paddy to harvest now. The wild elephants damaged everything. I don’t know what to do,” said Tara.

Farmers say, around this time every year, they have to spend sleepless nights guarding their crops from wild elephants. However, they claim, it’s a losing battle most times.

“Our husbands are spending sleepless nights guarding the crop. It has been about 10 to 12 days doing so. Last time, the wild elephants came even during the daytime,” said one of the farmers Mon Maya Priti.

Jampelling Tshogpa, Lok Bahadhur, said in the past, wild elephants used to migrate to their winter habitat down south; but not this time.

“Earlier, by this time of the year, elephants return to Manas or Phibsoo. But this year, I don’t understand why they are still here. I think their route must have been blocked with the installation of electric fencing along the border of Chhuzergang,” added Lok Bahadhur.

The Gelegphu Thromde said the damage assessment report will be forwarded to relevant agencies for compensation.

Meanwhile, the office also plans to install electric fencing around the fields at critical areas. There are about a thousand acres of paddy fields along the Mao River.

