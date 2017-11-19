15 gewogs achieve status of ending open defecation

Bringing attention on the global sanitation problem, the World Toilet Day was marked in Trongsa, today.

At the event, 15 gewogs of five districts namely Monggar, Trashigang, Lhuentse, Samdrup Jongkhar and Wangdue Phodrang were recognised for achieving the status of Open Defecation Free and 100 percent improved sanitation coverage. This takes the number of gewogs with the status to 39. A report documenting the best practices of Rural Sanitation and Hygiene Programme was also launched.