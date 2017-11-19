PM responds to Opposition’s query on hydropower ventures

Nov 19, 2017

Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay said it is important to look into the country’s capacity and resources before taking up a mega hydropower project. Prime Minister stated this as a response to Opposition Leader’s question during the Question Hour session in the National Assembly on Friday.

The Opposition Leader Dr. Pema Gyamtsho said the government failed to start a single mega hydropower project during their tenure.

“We have heard that the Kholongchhu Hydropower project has not yet begun due to which we feel the government has failed to start off with a single mega hydropower project during its tenure,” said the Opposition Leader.

Prime Minister explained works such as construction of access roads and bridges have started and about Nu 1.55 bn has already been spent for the pre-construction works. However, he agreed that India and Bhutan are yet to sign the concessional agreement for Kholongchhu Hydropower Project.

“The government of India recently came up with a policy called the Cross Border Trade of Electricity. With this policy in place, the export of electricity to India will be affected in the future. As of now, we are in the process of discussing the effects of such policy to Bhutan soon.”

The Prime Minister also said Bhutan should not make haste in executing hydropower projects.

“The Punatsangchhu hydropower project one is 83 percent complete, likewise Punatsangchhu hydropower project two is only 72 percent complete. At the same time Mangdechhu hydropower project is almost complete. With this, three mega projects are still under construction. It is important to look at our capacity and the resources before starting up any other major hydropower venture.”

The 600 megawatt Kholongchhu Hydropower Project located in Trashi Yangtse is a joint venture project between the Druk Green Power Corporation and an Indian company named Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited.